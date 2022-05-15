The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the April 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLWPF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,975. Flowr has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

