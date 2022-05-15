The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,752,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,432 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group makes up 1.8% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 5.61% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $388,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,958,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,256,000 after buying an additional 360,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,352,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,871,000 after purchasing an additional 279,110 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 987,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 954,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 925,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,257,000 after buying an additional 111,687 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DSGX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Shares of DSGX traded up $2.86 on Friday, hitting $59.96. 180,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,243. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.96 and a beta of 1.12.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

