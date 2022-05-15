The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 18,609 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,015,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after buying an additional 77,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO opened at $65.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $284.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $2,977,684.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 667,137 shares of company stock valued at $42,579,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

