The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s 4th Largest Position

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for about 4.1% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $42,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,538 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,943 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,615 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,155,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,703,000 after purchasing an additional 846,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,502,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BNS traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.75. 1,661,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,846. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.66.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

