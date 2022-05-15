The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,239,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,551 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $188,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 133,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,277 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 786,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,754,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

BK stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.46. 4,247,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,460,209. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

