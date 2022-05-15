The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANDE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.27. 448,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88. Andersons has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 25,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $1,058,782.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 24,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $1,060,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,989 shares of company stock worth $6,228,950. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Andersons by 33.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Andersons by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,985 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,090,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Andersons by 8.3% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 76,914 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

