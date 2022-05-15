The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.19. 1,384,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,827. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.03 and its 200-day moving average is $124.02.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after buying an additional 107,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,564,000 after buying an additional 119,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $560,036,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

