Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the April 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 105.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thales from €100.00 ($105.26) to €125.00 ($131.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Thales from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

THLEF remained flat at $$123.10 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 418. Thales has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $138.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.25 and its 200-day moving average is $106.12.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

