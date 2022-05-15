Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 18,550 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,550 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,033,381.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 31,943,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,819,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

