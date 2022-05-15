Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 18,550 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,550 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 1,007.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,748 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,370 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 6,609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,972,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,711 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,033,381.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Argus cut DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of DKNG traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 31,943,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,819,420. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $64.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. Analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

