Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 91 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $9.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.55. 580,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,831. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $193.17 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

