Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 190 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,832,078,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821,357 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,694,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237,122 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,135,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,135,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $15.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.06. 66,953,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,972,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $135.43 and a one year high of $346.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.97 and its 200 day moving average is $257.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

