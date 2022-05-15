Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period.

PFFD stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 781,091 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05.

