Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $6.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.76. 304,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,735. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

