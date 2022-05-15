Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,720 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.81.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.04. 3,254,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.78. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

