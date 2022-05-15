Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,720 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.04. 3,254,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.78. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.81.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.