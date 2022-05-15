Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $10.34 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 0.5% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 550,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,510,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded up $7.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $306.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,830. The company has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.90 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.31.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

