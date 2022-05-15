Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,258,000 after buying an additional 180,339 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,463,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after buying an additional 262,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,253,000 after buying an additional 137,307 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $6.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.98. 907,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,712. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $201.98 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

