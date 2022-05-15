Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,223 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,403 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,505,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 531.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 537,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,865,000 after acquiring an additional 452,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,621,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,049,000 after acquiring an additional 371,817 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of WTRG traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.57%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

