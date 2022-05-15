Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,375,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,871,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $20,608,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,706,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,280,000 after acquiring an additional 446,336 shares during the period.

Global X US Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,091 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05.

