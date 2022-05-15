Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $75.67 billion and approximately $56.64 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Tether coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.14 or 0.00528334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00035815 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,745.23 or 1.96263975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008595 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,019.66 or 0.06747549 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 79,713,622,671 coins and its circulating supply is 75,752,120,651 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars.

