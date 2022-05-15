Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $41.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $769.59. The stock had a trading volume of 30,659,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,353,440. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $939.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $981.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $956.97.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

