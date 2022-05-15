Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stake Cut by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The cut its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Teradyne by 963.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 571.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $107.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.64 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

