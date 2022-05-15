TenX Trading 49.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PAY)

TenX (PAY) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, TenX has traded 49.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TenX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $44,602.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TenX Coin Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

