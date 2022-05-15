Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Down 45.3% in April

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the April 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:TENX opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 1,932,400.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

