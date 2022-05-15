Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Short Interest Update

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEKK opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.13.

Get Tekkorp Digital Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming ecosystems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.