Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58,235 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Baidu were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 112.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $116.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.82. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.62 and a 52 week high of $209.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.47.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

