Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,592 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,795,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,347,000 after purchasing an additional 578,369 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,603,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,354,000 after purchasing an additional 415,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,198,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,314,000 after purchasing an additional 115,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,972 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,706,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,692,000 after purchasing an additional 265,969 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.95 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

