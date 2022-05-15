Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 542 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 285,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,778,000 after purchasing an additional 116,124 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,324.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $504.75.

NYSE:TDY opened at $400.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.55. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $374.65 and a 52-week high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

