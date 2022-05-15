Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 124 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 24,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 34,771 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.33.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $288.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $269.37 and a one year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

