Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 57,536 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Corning were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

