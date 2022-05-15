Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,661 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,711 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

In other news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

