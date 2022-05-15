Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 8,217 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $1,272,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,328,000 after purchasing an additional 860,273 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,438,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,722,000 after purchasing an additional 331,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $22,908,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCL opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.38.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

