Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,304 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,684,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $55,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

