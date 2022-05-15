Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.49 Million Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $2,523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $23,689,003.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $115,400.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,624 shares of company stock worth $57,651,384. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $90.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.96. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

