Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in V.F. were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

NYSE:VFC opened at $47.59 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

