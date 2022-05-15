Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.89 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average of $62.57. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $167,721.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,868 shares in the company, valued at $16,683,842.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,094 shares of company stock worth $4,176,872. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

