Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 34,738 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,738 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Incyte were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Incyte by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,584,000 after buying an additional 460,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Incyte by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 392,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,985,000 after acquiring an additional 92,437 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Incyte by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.71. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average is $72.43.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.