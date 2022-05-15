TD Securities Trims Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Target Price to C$10.50

Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:MALJF opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. Magellan Aerospace has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

