TD Securities Raises Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$59.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EIFZF. Scotiabank raised shares of Exchange Income from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.75.

EIFZF opened at $34.82 on Thursday. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $37.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

