TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 699 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Sun Communities worth $24,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 41,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,801,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,338,000 after purchasing an additional 38,035 shares in the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $1,413,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $2,773,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock opened at $162.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $155.51 and a one year high of $211.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.97 and its 200 day moving average is $188.22.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.60.

About Sun Communities (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.