TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,473 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,473 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $28,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,171 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,097 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.09.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GM opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78. General Motors has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.