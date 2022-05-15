TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,308 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,308 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $31,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $72.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.64.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.89%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

