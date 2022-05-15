TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $23,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of AON by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AON by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.90.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON stock opened at $280.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.51.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

