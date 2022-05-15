TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 187,185 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 377,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 187,185 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $29,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $865,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,331,997.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $254,290.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,273 shares of company stock worth $20,817,555. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.66. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

