TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,734,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 330,443 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of SSR Mining worth $30,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSRM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $19.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $24.58.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $407.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 20.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

In related news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $93,201.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

