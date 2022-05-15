TD Asset Management Inc. Has $29.70 Million Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 137,631 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Gildan Activewear worth $29,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

