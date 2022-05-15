TD Asset Management Inc. Has $25.13 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,607 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $25,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 17.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 61.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,377 shares of company stock worth $26,030,156 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $261.61 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.35 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.