TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $27,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $124.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $132.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

