TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,128 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $26,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 615.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 137,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,314,000 after acquiring an additional 118,395 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 96,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $21,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,779 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.30.

NXPI opened at $181.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.26. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $164.75 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

